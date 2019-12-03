Clearing the air of her leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Tuesday said that she has no plans to quit the party.

On Sunday evening, Munde had sparked speculations in the political arena as her Facebook post on her future journey. Later on Monday she removed BJP from her Twitter bio.

Vinod Tawde called on Munde and had detailed discussions with her on Tuesday afternoon at her official residence.

She said that her Facebook post on Sunday was being misinterpreted and rumours were being spread that she was planning to quit the BJP.

She also clarified that her move was not to pressurise the party leadership in any manner. There were speculations that after losing October 2019 Assembly elections, she was eyeing rehabilitation vide a top party post.

Tawde after his meeting with Pankaja told that she was disturbed after seeing the media reactions to her Facebook post. He also told that she has no issue with the party and she will convey the rest on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde.

Meanwhile, Pankaja posted an image of lotus along with the picture of Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary on Facebook.

After a series of greeting to newly elected Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Munde has been silent since past five days on Twitter.