Palam 360 Khap leader Solanki felicitates Manu Bhakar with mace

Mannu Bhakar, who created history by winning two medals in the same Olympics at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, was felicitated by Palam 360 Khap leader Chaudhary Surender Solanki.

The Olympian was honoured with a shawl, garlands of flowers and currency notes, and a mace by the panchayat on her arrival.

Speaking at the event, Choudhary Surender Solanki said, “We are happy that a daughter born into the farmer’s family has brought glory to the entire country apart from the farming community,” he added.

On the occasion, the Khap leader announced the decision of the panchayat to honour all the players who win medals in future sports events.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Khap would convene a meeting in the coming days to honour all the players who have brought models to the country, added Solanki.

Solanki called on the government to help all the players on a large scale and encourage them.

Solanki said the Palam 360 Khap Panchayat has always encouraged the players and will continue to do so in the future. All the players are the children of our family and a pride to the nation.

He added that Khap Panchayat always worked to provide justice to the people, to society and the country. It always stands up for those who do well and works as a mirror to those who do wrong.