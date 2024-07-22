Palam 360 Khap delegation meets DM over land acquisition in Bakkarwala village

The Palam 360 Khap delegation met the District Magistrate in the wake of the land acquisition notice given by Delhi Development Authority in Bakkarwala village of Delhi, said Khap leader Surrender Solanki on Monday.

Solanki elaborated that about 49 bighas of land has been marked by the DDA and notice to vacate the marked land, which is a densely populated area, has been served.

He added that earlier in 1993, notices were sent by the DDA for the acquisition of this land, whereas in 1997, this land was de-notified and then in 2004, notices were served again for the acquisition of this ground.

Advertisement

This entire area is a densely populated and is adjacent to the village and several houses of poor villagers are built on it, he stated.

Highlighting the problem, Solanki further stated that in 2007, when DDA officials came to take possession of this place, a poor farmer had committed suicide.

”If things like this happen here in the future and the lands are taken over by the DDA, then somewhere an attempt is being made to uproot the villagers and we will not tolerate this at all,” he added.