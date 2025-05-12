Pakistan’s unexploded ordnance becomes safety threat for border residents of J&K

Although peace has returned after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but migrants from the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked not to return to their homes along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) until the unexploded ordnance (UXO) scattered in the area is cleared by the security forces.

The Pakistan Army had indiscriminately targeted the civilian areas during cross-border firing.

The Bomb Disposal Squads of the Army and J&K Police are working to secure the forward areas by disposing of the UXOs. Once the process is complete for the safe return of the migrants, the authorities will make announcements for this purpose.

A large number of residents of Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba, Kathua (in the Jammu division), and Uri, Kupwara, etc (in the Kashmir valley) had fled their homes after the Pakistani Army started targeting the civilian areas. At least 21 people were killed and several injured due to the Pakistani shelling.

All educational institutions in the Jammu division will continue to remain shut on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. These institutions have been shut since the cross-border conflict broke out between India and Pakistan last week.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced that “All schools, colleges & educational institutions (private as well as government) in the Jammu province, except the medical colleges, shall remain closed tomorrow on 13 May in view of the prevailing situation”.

The district administrations of Poonch and Rajouri, where several people were killed due to indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan and residential property was damaged, have issued a safety advisory against the UXOs lying in various areas of these districts.

UXOs from Pakistani shelling have become a safety concern in Poonch and Rajouri districts, particularly in the areas along the LoC and IB.

Authorities have asked residents to remain vigilant and avoid approaching suspicious metal objects, which may pose a serious risk to life and safety. “These shells are lethal and could detonate if handled improperly. Your caution can prevent tragedy”, said the advisory.

“It has come to our notice that unexploded shells are present in various parts of the Rajouri and Poonch districts. For your safety and the safety of your loved ones, Police urge all citizens to strictly follow the guidelines”.

“Do not touch or approach any unexploded shell or suspicious object under any circumstances. Maintain a safe distance and immediately vacate the area if such an object is found. Inform the nearest police station or call the Police Control Room immediately on spotting any such object”, the advisory pointed out.