Pakistan’s terror trail: From Kashmir to Kabul and beyond!

That Pakistan is a rogue state fueling global terror has come once again under international scrutiny following the terror attack it sponsored in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Pakistan’s track record in sponsoring, sheltering, and exporting terrorism is one of the most dangerous and destabilizing forces in the world. For decades, its soil has been used as a launchpad for cross-border terrorism, insurgency, and extremist ideology.

In 2018, former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, suggested that the Pakistani government played a role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group.

Pervez Musharraf conceded that his forces trained militant groups to fight India in Kashmir. He confessed that the government turned a blind eye as it wanted to force India to enter into negotiations, as well as raise the issue internationally.

Barely a few days ago, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif admitted that his country supported terrorist groups for more than three decades, calling it a mistake tied to US-led foreign policy decisions.

Exporting terrorism globally:

Afghanistan

Taliban and Haqqani network’s attacks: Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has been widely documented as supporting the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network, providing them with funds, training, and safe havens. These groups have been responsible for numerous deadly attacks on Afghan civilians, government targets, and international forces, including the 2008 Indian Embassy bombing in Kabul and the 2011 attack on the US Embassy in Kabul.

Senior journalist Carlotta Gall in her book wrote, “The embassy bombing was no operation by rogue ISI agents acting on their own. It was sanctioned and monitored by the most senior officials in Pakistani intelligence.”

Russia

Moscow Concert Hall Attack (2024): In April 2025, a Pakistan link emerged in the investigation of the Moscow terror attack. Russian authorities identified the mastermind as a Tajik national and are probing connections to Pakistan, with reports suggesting that the attackers may have had logistical or ideological support tracing back to Pakistani networks.

Iran

Jaish ul-Adl attacks: Pakistan-based Sunni extremist group Jaish ul-Adl has repeatedly attacked Iranian security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone strikes on 16 January 2024 inside Pakistan’s Balochistan province, targeting what it described as Jaish ul-Adl hideouts.

Cross-border militancy: Iran has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring and failing to act against Sunni militants who stage attacks across the border.

United Kingdom

2005 London bombings: The 7 July 2005 London bombings, carried out by four British Islamist terrorists, were linked to training and indoctrination in Pakistan. Three of the bombers – Mohammad Sidique Khan, Shehzad Tanweer, and Germaine Lindsay – spent time in Pakistan between 2003 and 2005.

Osama bin Laden’s sanctuary in Abbottabad, Pakistan

The 2011 US raid that killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, exposed systemic failures in Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts. Bin Laden had lived undetected for years in a compound near Pakistan’s Military Academy, raising suspicions of ISI collusion.

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operations

Pakistan’s ISI has been accused of funding and training Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a banned Islamist group responsible for the 2016 Gulshan café attack in Dhaka (20 hostages killed). In 2015, Bangladeshi authorities expelled Pakistani diplomats after catching them transferring funds to JMB operatives red-handed.

A 2020 intelligence report revealed ISI’s involvement in training 40 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar camps through JMB, aiming to infiltrate them into India. 12 JMB’s network, funded via Gulf-based NGOs and Pakistani intermediaries, spans Bangladesh and India, with sleeper cells in states like West Bengal and Kerala. The group’s ties to Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus illustrates Islamabad’s alleged use of transnational proxies to destabilize regional rivals.