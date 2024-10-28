Pakistani terrorist, Army’s dog killed in encounter near Jammu

A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Monday morning when the Indian Army troops foiled an attempt of heavily armed terrorists to ambush a convoy in the border area near Akhnoor in Jammu district. The terrorists also fired indiscriminately at an Ambulance of the Army.

Warlike stores have been recovered thus far from the killed terrorist. This was followed by an encounter between the security forces and terrorists. Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordon of security forces.

An Indian Army’s dog, Phantom, sacrificed its life while tracking down the terrorists.

A defence spokesman said: “As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten.”

Confirming the attack, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said: “Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan, in the Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning.”

“Swift retaliation by troops ensured foiling of the attempt, ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing,” said the Army.

Additional DGP, Jammu, Anand Jain said that terrorists believed to be three have been spotted near Assan Mandir, Battle, in the jurisdiction of police station Akhnoor of district Jammu. A joint search operation has been launched by Police and Security forces.

Meanwhile, the ambush attempt by terrorists failed after which a cordon and search operation was started in the area.

Reports said that the Army has deployed combat vehicles at the operation spot as search for the other hiding terrorists has been intensified. Helicopters and drones were also used to track down the hiding terrorists.