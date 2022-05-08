Pakistani LeT commander involved in killing of 3 cops among two terrorists kiled in Kulgam

A Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in recent killing of three policemen was among two terrorists killed in an encounter on Sunday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The most wanted Pakistani terrorist has been identified as Haider and the local Kashmiri was Shahbaz Shah who was a hybrid terrorist active for past two weeks.

The two terrorists were trapped in Cheyan area of Devsar in Kulgam in a joint cordon of Army, CRPF and special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed that both terrorists, including Haider, have been killed.

IGP said Haider was active for more than two years in north Kashmir’s Bandipura and had recently shifted his base to south Kashmir. He was involved in many terror related incidents. He was involved in the killing of Constables Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz on 10 November last year in Bandipura.

SPO Zubair Ahmad was killed and three policemen, including a BSF officer, were injured in an attack by him on 11 February this year, said Vijay Kumar.

The other killed terrorist Shahbaz Shah was involved in killing of a Hindu civilian namely Satish Kumar Singh on 13 April in Kakran, Kulgam.

Security forces on basis of intelligence inputs about presence of the two terrorists cordoned the area and launched search operation.

As the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the killed terrorists, said the IGP. The area is being searched.

Meanwhile, a policeman Ghulam Hassan, who was critically injured on Saturday morning when terrorists shot him in Srinagar, succumbed in the hospital late night.

Wreath laying ceremony was held for Hassan at Srinagar’s district police lines. Police officers led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar paid rich tributes to the martyr.

