Pakistani infiltrator shot dead in Samba sector

A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead on Thursday morning by the alert troops of BSF near the international border (IB) in Samba sector of the Jammu division.

A BSF spokesman said that in the early hours of 1June, the alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from Pakistan side in Samba area.

He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing.

The troops fired on him and shot him dead. The area is being searched. Further details are being ascertained, added the spokesman.