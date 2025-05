The Air Defence System has been activated and a total blackout is being observed in the Jammu region after Pakistani drones were sighted here and in Samba.

The city was echoing with air defence guns booming around the city as Pakistani drones appeared twice on the skies of Jammu.

Defence sources said that “drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. They are being engaged”.

Jammu has been attacked since Thursday night. There were two attacks early in the morning today.