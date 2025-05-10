Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets Pokaran; Indian air defence foils attack

Within just three and a half hours of the ceasefire announcement, Pakistan violated the agreement and launched another air strike targeting Pokaran in Jaisalmer on Saturday night.

Responding swiftly, the Indian Air Defence System intercepted the drone attack, successfully shooting down one drone near the Pokaran Cantonment.

Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi, sensing the imminent threat, promptly ordered a strict blackout across the district in compliance with emergency protocols.

Similar advisories were issued in Sriganganagar, where the administration urged residents to remain alert but calm and to switch off lights in their homes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened an emergency meeting with top officials to review the situation across the border districts. The state’s preparedness and response were reassessed amid the escalating tensions.

Earlier in the day—before the ceasefire was declared—Pakistan had already targeted several key Indian military installations, including Phalodi and Pokaran in Jaisalmer, and Uttarlai and Jalipa in Barmer.

The Phalodi air base was hit by three missiles; two were intercepted mid-air, while one fell in Agraj village without causing any casualties.

In the Pokaran region, loud explosions were reported in the villages of Dhandhu, Ugras, and Satawar. In Dhandhu, an object resembling a missile crashed with a loud bang, though no injuries or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, residents in Lathi region of Jaisalmer reported hearing three massive explosions audible up to 50 km away. A similar incident occurred in the Gida area of Balotra district, where defence personnel recovered another munition.

Debris from drones and missiles dropped during the air strike was collected from several rural areas of Jaisalmer. Warning sirens were sounded repeatedly in Barmer, Bikaner, and even at the Nal air base. Jodhpur also reported multiple siren alerts on Saturday, indicating continued threat levels.

A defence spokesperson condemned Pakistan’s actions, stating: “Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. This attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart enemy designs.”

In a tragic development, Sergeant Surendra Singh Moga, a medical assistant from Mehradasi village in Jhunjhunu, was martyred while on duty at the 30 Air Force Wing in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.