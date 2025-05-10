Pakistan launches ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ against India, targets civilian, military sites

Four days after India conducted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan announced the launch of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ on Saturday. The announcement was made through Radio Pakistan, according to multiple reports.

‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos,’ which translates to “solid wall of lead,” is a reference to a verse from the Quran: “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in ranks as though they are a solid structure.”

On Saturday, the Pakistani military launched aggressive operations targeting both military and civilian infrastructure at more than 26 locations along the western border and the Line of Control.

The attacks, which were largely neutralized by the Indian Armed Forces, stretched from Srinagar to Naliya. According to statements from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, limited damage was reported to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj.

Pakistan deployed a range of weaponry in the operation, including UCAVs, drones, long-range artillery, loitering munitions, and fighter jets. Several high-speed missile attacks were also detected after 1:40 AM, targeting air bases across Punjab.

Shockingly, Pakistan also targeted medicare centres and school facilities located at the air bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, executing precision strikes exclusively on identified Pakistani military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar stations, and weapons storage facilities.

Key Pakistani military sites at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian were struck using air-launched precision munitions. Radar installations at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base were also successfully engaged.