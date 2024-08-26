Pakistan: Armed men intercept vehicles, shoot 23 passengers in Balochistan in targeted killings

At least 23 people were killed in Balochistan’s Musakhail district after armed men intercepted vehicles and shot passengers after checking their identities, Pakistani English daily Dawn News reported on Monday.

According to local authorities, the gunmen blocked the highway and offloaded the passengers from buses and trucks.

After reportedly checking their identity, the gunmen executed them one by one. Most of the dead are said to be from Punjab province in Pakistan.

The attackers also set around 10 vehicles on fire.

Soon after getting the information, police and rescue team rushed to the spot and transported the bodies to the hospital.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, this marks the second such incident this year.

In April, nine passengers were similarly offloaded from a bus near Balochistan’s Nushki city and shot dead after their ID cards were checked.

“Vehicles traveling to and from Punjab were inspected, and individuals from Punjab were identified and shot,” the daily quoted police officials as saying.