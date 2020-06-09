Pakistan resorted to intense, unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on Tuesday along the line of control (LoC) violating ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

At around 6.30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district, said Colonel Devender Anand.

The India Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Indian Army bomb squad earlier today destroyed mortar shells of Pakistan that were found after a recent ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Navva village in Uri sector.

On Monday, around 7.45 pm, Pakistan resorted to intense shelling with mortars to violate ceasefire in Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district.

Bilateral firing exchanges have been going on between the two sides along the LoC as locals remained huddled with fear inside their homes because shells fired from across the LoC often result in civilian casualties and damage to houses and agricultural fields.

Yesterday, the Army’s disposal squad defused two unexploded 122-mm mortar shells fired by Pakistan in Balakote sector thereby preventing a tragedy that could have resulted in civilian casualties.

Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.

Meanwhile, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday. On Sunday evening, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district.

Speaking on the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said that in the last two weeks, nine big operations were carried out in which 22 terrorists have been eliminated including six top commanders.

On the number of terrorists at launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC), Singh said that there is an assessment that the number could be around 150-250 for Kashmir region and 125-150 for Jammu region.