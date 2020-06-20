A drone carrying weapons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district was shot down by the Border Security Forces on Saturday.

It was yet another attempt by Pakistani forces to drop weapons and ammunition for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF took to Twitter and said, “Alert troops of BSF shot down a Pakistani Hexa Copter Drone carrying 01 M4 carbine machine(US Made), 02 filled magazines. (60 Rds), 07 Chinese grenades near Kathua International border today morning.”

Alert troops of BSF shot down a Pakistani Hexa Copter Drone carrying 01 M4 carbine machine(US Made), 02 filled magazines. (60 Rds), 07 Chinese grenades near Kathua International border today morning.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ivSoK16Usr — BSF (@BSF_India) June 20, 2020

A US made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition and seven grenades have been found after shooting down the drone.

Today at about 5.10 a.m., BSF troopers spotted a Pakistani drone over the Panesar outpost on the international border in Kathua district, news agency IANS quoted police sources as saying.

The consignment was for some ‘Ali Baba’ as the payload carried his name”, police said.

The width of the drone from blade to blade was 8 feet.

“It seems the Pakistani outpost opposite our Panesar border outpost was controlling the drone”, police said.

“These shameless acts by Pakistani agencies are aimed at arming Jaish terrorists active in Kashmir to carry out terrorist acts and disruption of peace and order,” NDTV quoted a police officer as saying.

“Similar attempts to smuggle weapons have been foiled earlier in other areas bordering Pakistan, especially in Kupwara, Rajouri and Jammu sectors,” he added.