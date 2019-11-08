Amid heavy shelling, around five to six Pakistani Army personnel crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The Pakistani troops also fired at an Indian Army post, killing a soldier that led to a stand-off situation, said a source to IANS in the Army.

The incident started at around 7pm at Nangi Tekri in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC that continued till late night.

Around five to six Pakistan Army personnel entered into the Indian territory amid the heavy firing. They reached near the Indian Army post and started firing indiscriminately in which an Army personnel was killed. The martyr belonged to Maratha Regiment of the Indian Army.

“Pakistan Forces took benefit of the terrain and heavy shelling to sneak into the Indian territory and attacked the post. The situation was tense. Complete stand-off, however, the troops managed to retaliate befittingly,” sources said.

They further added that the Pakistan Army carried out the attack with the aim to destabilise peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, till September this year, Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire over 2000 times, killing 21 Indians.