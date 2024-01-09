Pak army chief feared ‘hard action’ by India if IAF pilot not returned: Ex-envoy

Former High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria has revealed that after the 2019 Balakot Air Strike, then Pakistani Army chief wanted to return Indian Air Force Captain Abhinandan Varthaman fearing “hard action” by India.

On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force had launched a tactical air strike in PoK’s Balakot to target terrorist camps.

Next day, Varthaman’s MiG-21 Bison shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during an aerial dog-fight over the LoC. Later, his own MiG-21 Bison was also hit after which he ejected the aircraft and landed in PoK.

He was held captive by the Pakistani Army for around 60 hours before being handed over to India.

“…then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa came to brief the MPs and said there is a serious danger of the crisis escalating and India taking hard action and therefore, we should return the pilot…,” Bisaria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about PM Modi’s “Qatal ki raat” reference, the former High Commissioner to Pakistan said that Pakistan got Intel about India’s missile attack and Imran Khan wanted to speak to PM Modi but the later didn’t take his call.

“PM Modi did mention this in his speech. He did refer to this episode but Imran Khan also referred to this episode in his own speech in Parliament, that he had made an attempt to talk to the Indian PM. There was a conversation in Pakistan’s parliament also, which has been reported by a Pakistan MP…,” he added.

Imran Khan has reportedly told the country’s Parliament that he tried to speak to PM Modi hours before the Balakot air strike in 2019.

In his book, titled “Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship between India and Pakistan”, Bisaria has also claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI had tipped off India about an Al-Qaeda plot to carry out attack in Kashmir in June 2019.