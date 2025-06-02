Pak armed forces unelectable and unaccountable: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is leading an all-party delegation to the United Kingdom, sharply attacked the Pakistan armed forces, saying they were ‘’unelectable and unaccountable’’. He also wondered how Pakistan Army chief, Gen Asim Munir, has been promoted as Field Marshal despite the ‘’defeat in the field’’.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in London last night, Mr Prasad also spoke about Operation Sindoor, mentioning how Indian forces targeted terrorist camps in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and other places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

He asserted that the Indian armed forces only targeted terrorist camps. But the Pakistani forces attacked Indian skies, and the Indian forces responded to the attack.

.”What is the problem of Pakistan? The problem with Pakistan is that it is not a democratic country. ‘Muhammad Ali Jinnah ne banaya Pakistan, wo ban gaya Generals ki dukaan, that is the situation of Pakistan. The second important thing is people; leaders make the country. There, Pakistan armed forces have made a country for themselves, unelectable, not accountable, not popular sanction, but they seized power. Ayub Khan Field Marshal for 10 years. Mr Yahya Khan for seven and a half years, Mr Zia ul Haq for eleven years, General Musharraf for nine years. Now you have Munir, General, who was defeated in the field but became a field marshal. That is the whole scenario,” Mr Prasad said.

The delegation, led by Mr Prasad, held a meeting with the UK’s Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel, and her team to share India’s firm resolve in countering cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, “The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with Shadow Foreign Secretary @pritipatel and her team to share India’s firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism. They also highlighted how #OperationSindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in this ongoing effort.”

Meanwhile, the Indian delegations to other countries post Operation Sindoor to campaign against Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism held back-to-back meetings with top leaders and the Indian diaspora.

The delegation, headed by NCP leader Supriya Sule, held meetings with top Ethiopian leaders in Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian side explained its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The Indian delegation in Spain also met top leaders and others in Madrid. During the interaction, members of the Indian diaspora shared that their Spanish acquaintances had reacted with shock and concern to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, reflecting growing international awareness of the challenges India faces in combating terrorism.