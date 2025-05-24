Pain of Pakistani shelling victims in Poonch will not go unheard: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the border town of Poonch, which was the worst hit during the recent Pakistani shelling in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, and met the bereaved families.

He said he firmly stands with the families affected due to the cross-border shelling. “I stand firmly with the affected families and will definitely raise their demands and issues at the national level. Their pain will not go unheard. We promise to amplify their voices, demanding justice, dignity, and peace,” he said.

After visiting the badly affected town along the Line of Control (LoC), Rahul wrote on X, “Broken houses, scattered belongings, moist eyes, and painful stories of losing loved ones in every corner — these patriotic families bear the biggest burden of war with courage and dignity every time. Salute to their courage. I stand strongly with the victim families. I will definitely raise their demands and issues at the national level.”

This was Rahul’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, were massacred.

During his visit, Rahul called the Pakistani shelling a major tragedy, noting that many lives were lost and significant damage was done. He said he spoke to the affected people to understand their concerns, and they asked him to raise their issue at the national level, which he assured he would do.

Rahul visited the Dungus locality to pay homage to the innocent 12-year-old twins, Urba Fatima and Zain Ali, who tragically lost their lives in the Pakistani shelling. He also visited the family of 13-year-old Vihaan Bhargav to offer strength and share their unbearable grief. Vihaan was with his parents in a car, moving to a safe place, when their vehicle was hit by a Pakistani shell.

He also met the family of Amarjeet Singh, a 50-year-old ex-serviceman, who lost his life after being hit by a shell.

“It was a huge tragedy, as many people lost their lives. There has been significant damage. I spoke to people and tried to understand their problems.”

Rahul also visited Christ School in Poonch, which lost three students in Pakistani shelling. He met students affected by Pakistan’s cross-border shelling. He consoled the grieving students, applauding their courage and strength in the face of danger. With a message of hope and resilience, he inspired them to look forward, rebuild, and brighten their future.

A total of 28 civilians, including 13 in Poonch alone, were killed in the Pakistani shelling, and over 70 were injured between 7 and 10 May across Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul visited the Geeta Bhavan temple, Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, and Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom, which suffered damages due to indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan.

Speaking to media persons, Rahul said there has been “huge damage”. “I spoke with the victims and tried to understand their problems. They have requested me to raise their issue at the national level, and I will do that.”