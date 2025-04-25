Pahalgam terror attack has left our hearts bleeding: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, President of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, described it during his Friday sermon at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid as a “very tragic incident which has left our hearts bleeding”.

In a jam-packed Jama Masjid, the Mirwaiz said, “The manner in which the carnage was carried out—killing more than two dozen people in front of their families after ascertaining their religion—is shocking and chilling beyond belief. We strongly condemn it. Who better understands the pain and grief of such loss than people who have suffered it for decades and continue to do so?”

For the first time, a one-minute silence was observed at the Jama Masjid to pay tribute to the victims.

Mirwaiz said, “Today, after more than a month, authorities allowed me to come to the Jama Masjid. I am repeatedly barred from delivering the Friday sermon and offering prayers here, which, while condemnable, is cruel to me and to all those who come here to listen to the sermon, as well as to all Muslims of the Valley who are deeply upset by such measures. I once again ask the authorities to desist from pursuing this approach of bans and bars.”

He said people across Kashmir observed a complete shutdown, held spontaneous and silent protests, and organised candlelight vigils in memory of those killed in Pahalgam. “Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and homes to outsiders, especially tourists. Known for our hospitality, the people of Kashmir once again upheld the tradition of outreach, help, and humanity in this distressing time. Left helpless, locals helped those at the spot to flee, even at the risk to their own lives, in which pony operator Adil Hussain lost his life. We pay homage to this brave young Kashmiri who gave the ultimate sacrifice of life while saving others”.

Mirwaiz also raised serious concerns over the reports of Kashmiri students being targeted in other parts of the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. “The people of Kashmir sent a strong message of their total disapproval of such an attack and their solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved by standing shoulder to shoulder with them. Yet, a large section of mainstream media, with its communal rhetoric of hate directed against Kashmiris, has made Kashmiris across India vulnerable, forcing hundreds, especially students, to leave cities and towns. This has caused great distress to their families and to all of us. I appeal to the concerned governments in different states of India to ensure the safety of our students and all other Kashmiris.”