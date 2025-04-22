Pahalgam attack: PM asks Shah to take necessary steps, HM heads to Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialed Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district, directing him to take necessary steps to tackle the situation.

The Home Minister said that he had briefed PM Modi about the incident, and also held a meeting with the officials concerned through video conferencing.

Shah said he will be leaving for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.

Taking to social media platform X, he expressed anguish over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, and said his thoughts are with the family members of the deceased.

Shah said that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and the government will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, which is aimed to strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

An unidentified number of tourists were injured, some fatally, after terrorists opened fire at them in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. Reports said that terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the area.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he was shocked beyond belief. He wrote on X, “This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased.”

He said he had spoken to his colleague Sakina Itoo, Minister Social Welfare, J&K, and that she had visited the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured.

He said he will be in Srinagar shortly.

The security forces and state police rushed to the site immediately following the terror attack, while emergency services also rushed to the location.