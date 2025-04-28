Pahalgam attack: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence meets today

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalayan Marg residence as pressure mounts on the government to take decisive action against Pakistan for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

At least 26 people, including 24 tourists from across the country, a local Kashmiri guide, and a Nepali national, were gunned down by terrorists at Basiran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district in one of the deadliest attacks targeting civilians in decades.

According to survivors and the family members of the victims, the terrorists asked the tourists their religion, and only those who were Hindus were killed. However, a local Kashmiri Muslim was also killed while trying to save the tourists. Two of the terrorists were Pakistani nationals.

Following the attack, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security last week. After the meeting, the government announced several punitive measures against Pakistan, with the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty being the highlight.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence also comes a day after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on key decisions taken to counter Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Modi has vowed that the perpetrators and conspirators of the deadly Pahalgam attack will face the strictest punishment. In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” address, Modi assured the families of the victims that they will get justice.