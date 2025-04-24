Pahalgam attack: Mortal remains of IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang brought to Arunachal

Mortal remains of IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang were brought back to his native Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, where an emotionally charged atmosphere enveloped the town as residents, officials and community elders gathered to bid a final farewell to the fallen soldier.

The funeral ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including local MLA Er Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, Superintendent of Police, and members of various community-based organizations. Each paid their solemn respects to Corporal Hailyang, who tragically lost his life during the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Earlier, at Guwahati airport, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta had laid floral tributes to the young airman before his final journey home. The state of Assam, too, joined Arunachal in mourning the tragic loss.

Advertisement

Corporal Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Ziro valley, was on a personal trip to the picturesque Pahalgam valley in Kashmir on April 22 when terrorists opened fire.

The attack claimed his life while his wife, who accompanied him, miraculously survived.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, expressing deep sorrow, described Hailyang as a “brave son of Arunachal” whose life was cut short in a “senseless act of terror.” Offering condolences to the bereaved family, Khandu affirmed the state’s commitment to honoring the sacrifice of its martyrs.

“This is not just a personal loss to the family but a collective loss to the entire nation. Corporal Hailyang served India with valor, and his dedication will never be forgotten,” the Chief Minister stated.

In recognition of his sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced a government job for the next of kin, financial aid of Rs 50 lakh, and the construction of a memorial in his honor in Ziro.