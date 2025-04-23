Pahalgam attack: IAF personnel, IB official, Railway engineer among dead

An Indian Air Force personnel is among the 26 people killed in a dastardly terror attack carried out at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam yesterday.

Hailing from Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro, 30-year-old Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar, was holidaying with his wife.

In a post on X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the Corporal a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice. Om Mane Padme Hum,” he wrote.

In an X post IAF wrote, “All air warriors of the #IndianAirForce mourn the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief. The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured.”

A Bengaluru-based techie, Bharat Bhushan, was also shot dead by the militants in front of his wife and the couple’s three-year-old son. Speaking to the media, Bhushan’s mother-in-law said according to her daughter, who is a doctor, the terrorists asked before shooting the victims if they were Hindu.

An Intelligence Bureau official, Manish Ranjan, was also among the victims. Hailing from Bihar, Ranjan was posted at Hyderabad and was visiting Kashmir for a family holiday. He too was shot dead in front of his wife and kids. Another victim was a Senior Section Engineer from the Parel Workshop of Central Railway, Atul Mone. The Indian railways mourned his death and sent condolences to his family members.

The victims of the attack include Sushil Nathyal (Indore), Syed Adil Hussain Shah (Pahalgam), Hemant Suhas Joshi (Mumbai), Vinay Narwal (Haryana), Atul Srikant Moni (Maharashtra), Neeraj Udhawani (Uttarakhand), Bitan Adhikari (Kolkata), Sudeep Neupane (Nepal), Shubham Dwivedi (Kanpur), Prashant Kumar Satpathi (Malashwar Odesa), Manish Ranjan (Bihar), N Ramachandra (Kerala), Sanjay Lakshman Lali (Thane), Dinesh Agarwal (Chandigarh), Sameer Guhar (Kolkata), Dileep Dasali (Mumbai), J Sachandra Moli (Visakhapatnam), Madhusudan Somisetty (Bengaluru), Santosh Jaghda (Pune), Manju Nath Rao (Karnataka), Kastuba Ganvotay (Pune), Bharat Bhushan (Bengaluru), Sumit Parmar (Gujarat,) Yatesh Parmar (Gujarat), Tage Halying (Arunachal Pradesh), and Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia (Gujarat).