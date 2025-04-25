Pahalgam attack: Dehradun police bans sale of Indian Army, other security forces’ dress materials

Post Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, dress materials of the Indian Army, police and other central security forces cannot be sold in Dehradun without verifying identities of the buyers. Dehradun police has made it mandatory for the shopkeepers to verify the identities of dress purchasers through their Aadhar cards.

Even as the state police is on alert for the safety of strategic installations after the Pahalgam terror strike on Tuesday, they have asked the shopkeepers selling Indian Army and other central security forces’ dresses to restrict their sale after the Aadhar card verification of the buyers. Dehradun police has also directed the respective station house officers to identify and prepare a list of shops selling these dress materials and instruct them not to entertain buyers unless they verify their identities through Aadhar cards.

Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, has also asked the shopkeepers to keep records of those buying the dress materials of the Indian Armed Forces, central paramilitary, and other security forces in the country. Singh has also ordered the station in-charges in the district to identify all such shops in their respective areas and ensure that records of the buyers of the armed forces dress material are strictly maintained by the shop owners.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against the Hindu Raksha Dal members in Dehradun for their controversial statement against Kashmiri Students studying in the state. Dal leaders were kept under day-long house arrest on Thursday to prevent any untoward incident and violence against Kashmiri students.

Hindu Raksha Dal state president Lalit Sharma had made a controversial statement against Kashmiri students on Wednesday and asked them to leave the state. Sharma had asked the Kashmiri Muslims to leave Dehradun by Thursday, else his organisation workers will ‘give the right treatment” to them.

As Sharma’s video statement went viral on social media, the police swung into action to ensure adequate security for the Kashmiri students. On Thursday, the police personnel reached the houses of Hindu Raksha Dal leaders and did not allow them to leave their homes.