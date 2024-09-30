Paddy procurement to start from tomorrow with UP govt setting up 4000 centers for this

Paddy procurement will commence in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. Officials said here on Monday that the purchasing process will take place on different dates across the districts in the Lucknow division. Specifically, procurement will begin on October 1 in Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur, while it will start on November 1 in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, and Unnao, along with other areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been set at Rs 2,300 per quintal, with paddy grade A priced at Rs 2,320 per quintal. Farmers will also receive a reimbursement of Rs 20 per quintal for unloading, sieving, and cleaning the paddy. Officials said to facilitate paddy’s sale by farmers across all districts in the state, a total of 4,000 purchase centers have been set up by the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other purchasing agencies. The Yogi- government has directed that payments to farmers be processed within 48 hours.

Registration for paddy purchase by the Department began on September 1, and about 32,000 farmers have already registered within the first 30 days across the state. According to the Agriculture Department, the area dedicated to paddy cultivation for the Kharif marketing year 2024-25 is 61.24 lakh hectares, with an estimated production of 265.54 lakh metric tonnes. The average yield is projected to be around 43.36 quintals per hectare.

Paddy procurement will commence on October 1 in the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh and will continue until January 31. This procurement process will take place in the Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi divisions. Also, paddy procurement will also take place in the districts of Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur within the Lucknow Division during this period.