I-PAC survey says 60% Goans undecided on which party to vote: Goa MGP leader

With the Assembly polls less than two months away, nearly 60 per cent Goan voters are still undecided as to which party to vote for, former Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar said on Friday quoting a survey conducted by the Prashant Kishor-led Indian-Political Action Committee.

Dhavalikar, who’s MGP is in alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), whose political outreach is being managed by I-PAC, also blamed the indecision on the poor governance of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government.

“Sixty per cent of Goans cannot decide whom to vote for. If they cannot decide with elections just around the corner, it is because of the poor governance, poor administration by the BJP government in Goa,” Dhavalikar told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

“This is the IPAC survey report from yesterday. And this is the situation just a month and a half ahead of elections,” the MGP leader also said.

The MGP-TMC alliance was sealed earlier this month, but leaders from both parties are expected to thrash out its seat sharing arrangements over the next “seven to eight days” Dhavalikar also said.

“We are going with TMC. All alliance related issues and seat sharing will be discussed and finalised over the next seven to eight days,” Dhavalikar also said.