PAC played pivotal role in foiling terror attacks on Parl, Ram Janmabhoomi: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that during the attack on the Parliament in 2001, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) of UP demonstrated rare bravery and succeeded in foiling the attack. Even during the terrorist attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the PAC successfully countered the attack, he added.

Speaking at the PAC’s foundation day programme, the Chief Minister said, “Despite the glorious history of PAC, some people, due to their evil thinking, had disbanded 46 companies of the PAC in the state. However, a total of 273 companies in 33 battalions are fully operational in the state today.”

At the outset, Yogi presented the Best Battalion Award, Best Platoon Drill award and also honoured the best players and meritorious students with the Smriti Chinha (Memorial Symbol) and cash prizes.

Advertisement

Yogi said that the state government has recruited 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commandos in PAC. To provide more opportunities for promotion in the PAC, the government has increased the number of inspectors and sub-inspectors in the Armed Police Force by 184 and 3,772, respectively.

Additionally, in departmental promotions, 257 sub-inspectors, 3,558 head constables, and 12,774 constables have been promoted. Direct recruitment of constables is also underway, with the number totalling up to more than 10,584 recruits, he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the PAC has been equipped with modern weapons and tools, including SLR, INSAS rifles, riot control equipment, anti-riot guns, and tear gas guns. Necessary flood relief companies have also been provided. To ensure quality daily-use items for PAC personnel at reasonable prices, 13 master canteens and 102 subsidised canteens in PAC units are operational.

“Under the Police Welfare Scheme, 31 Police Model Schools have been established to provide excellent education at minimal fees to the children of soldiers. Herein, the results of high school and intermediate examinations have been more than 90 per cent”, Yogi added.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government has approved the necessary funds for the infrastructure of the Police Modern School, the construction of the new Police Modern School, and the purchase of furniture. Additionally, construction is underway at the war level to provide residential facilities for 200 personnel in each of the 31 units, with high-rise buildings being constructed for the first time in 31 out of 33 battalions of PAC.

Yogi stated that to ensure the participation of women in the police force, the government has approved three women battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, named after Veerangana Uda Devi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, and Veerangana Avanti Bai. The battalions are already functional. Skilled sportspersons have been made a part of the police force for the first time. So far, the recruitment process of more than 500 skilled players has been completed.

He further added that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalion has been formed, consisting of 6 companies and 18 teams. Three companies, including 9 teams, have been made operational while the remaining three companies will be started soon. Along with this, the government has approved the necessary funds for motor vehicles and other equipment for use by the three additional companies.

“During this year’s floods, the PAC and the SDRF teams, through their tireless efforts, saved the lives of 1,008 people, including 175 children, and animals. They also evacuated over 20,000 flood-affected people to safe locations,” Yogi said.

Assuring all the soldiers, the Chief Minister said that the government always prioritises the welfare of the people and is committed to constantly raising the quality of their work, improving their well-being, and lifting their morale with dedication and empathy.

Meanwhile, directions have been issued to resolve discrepancies in promotions within a specific time frame and ensure that soldiers receive more encouragement and promotions, he said.