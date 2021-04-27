Oxygen express carrying 70 tonnes of oxygen from Chhattisgarh reached the national capital on Tuesday morning. This is the first oxygen express to reach Delhi carrying oxygen to be distributed to different hospitals in the city.

Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Oxygen Express has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, and ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country.”

One Oxygen Express train carrying four tankers reached Delhi from Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) early Tuesday morning.

Since the first train of empty tankers left for Vizag from Mumbai Region just a few days back, Indian Railways has transported more than 302 Metric Tonnes (MT) of oxygen safely and securely to various states across the country.

“Indian Railways is responding to all requests received from state governments and is in constant touch with the respective authorities for additional Oxygen train requirements,” Railways ministry said.

The ministry further stated that Railways has picked up the challenge of movement of the life-saving Oxygen to the states wanting oxygen.