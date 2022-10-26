To help the Haryana youth seeking jobs abroad, the state government has set up an Overseas Placement Cell, which was inaugurated on Thursday by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said recently he had visited Dubai with a delegation to discuss business opportunities and attract foreign investment in the state.

During the visit, the delegation identified various job opportunities for Haryanvi youth abroad. Later, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) identified the job role of room attendants in the hospitality sector in Qatar. For this, there is an urgent need for hiring the candidates by 30 November. Besides this, many more opportunities have been identified by the university, Khattar said.

He said for the said job role, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, in collaboration with Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, has developed a registration portal for overseas placement. This web-based integrated workflow system will provide a single platform to the youth seeking jobs abroad.

An official spokesperson said Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) is constantly striving to establish contacts with various organisations for overseas opportunities and to identify job opportunities in various sectors. Accordingly, the University will design various upskilling courses so that candidates can upskill themselves and get selected for placement opportunities overseas, he said.

The spokesperson said this portal is integrated with Parivar Pehchan Patra, which will verify the details of the family. This portal also allows Haryanavi candidates to share their interest in skill development for various job roles. This will help in aligning the candidates with the various skill training programs implemented in Haryana.

“SVSU is reaching out to all the candidates who aspire to get jobs overseas and getting their consent so that they can be upskilled by SVSU and sent abroad. SVSU has circulated an SMS having a registration link for the candidates to register online on the portal. SVSU is getting responses from interested candidates through this portal. A calling facility has also been started for the candidates and a batch will be formed for training.” The spokesperson said.

SVSU will prepare and execute a short-term orientation training programme to make these candidates employable abroad. The university will coordinate with potential recruiting organizations and conduct interviews or any other recruitment process, he added.