Overnight violence in Manipur over Meitei leader’s arrest; curfew in Bishnupur, internet services suspended in Valley districts

Violence erupted in several districts of Manipur on Saturday night following the reports of a prominent Meitei leader’s arrest.

Vehicles were torched and protesters clashed with security personnel at several locations and blocked the road leading to Imphal airport in anticipation that the arrested Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol leader would be moved out of the state.

According to reports, some of the protesters also threatened to self-immolate. While the police have not revealed the identity of the arrested Meitei leader, some reports claimed it to be Kanan Singh.

Arambai Tenggol, the controversial Meitei outfit, has given a total shutdown call in the Valley districts for 10 days starting from Sunday.

Following the overnight incidents of violence, the authorities have imposed a total curfew in Bishnupur and issued prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of four or more persons in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, prohibitory orders have been issued by District Magistrates of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the orders,” said an order shared by the Manipur Police.

“The assembly of four or more persons has been restricted in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. A total curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, internet services have also been suspended in the Valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur to curb the spread of misinformation.

Manipur has been marred by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities since May 2023. So far, more than 260 people have died in the clashes that reportedly began after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the hill-based Kuki community in protest against a High Court order on the Meitei community’s Scheduled Tribe status demand.

Amid failing law and order and intense pressure from the Opposition, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on February 9, 2025. Days later, President’s rule was imposed and the state assembly was put under suspended animation.

The situation in Manipur has become a major embarrassment for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, which has failed to restore peace in the state even after more than two years.

The unrest in the state remains one of the key issues frequently raised by the Opposition. The fact that Prime Minister Modi has not paid a single visit to the state since 2023 has only added to the criticism.