Over half of the world’s Sanatan devotees have taken a holy dip at Mahakumbh: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, where he met saints and seers and emphasised the global significance of Sanatan Dharma.

He said that more than half of the world’s Sanatan followers have already participated in the holy dip at Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

CM Yogi first visited Satuwa Baba Peeth of the Vishnuswami sect, where he met Mahamandaleshwar Santoshacharya Maharaj (Satuwa Baba). He then proceeded to the Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, where he received blessings from Shankaracharya Shri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati. During his visit, he also paid floral tributes to the former Shankaracharya of Kanchi Peeth, Jayendra Saraswati, and performed aarti.

Shankaracharya Shri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati appreciated the grand arrangements for the Mahakumbh and lauded the participation of over 60 crore Sanatan devotees in the sacred event.

Praising the contributions of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, CM Yogi highlighted its pivotal role in preserving and strengthening Sanatan Dharma. He said, “Whenever Sanatan Dharma faced challenges, Kanchi Peeth stepped forward to resolve them, be it the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement or the Nepal crisis.”

The Chief Minister said 62 crore devotees have already bathed at Triveni Sangam, with numbers set to rise. He emphasised that no other faith sees such a vast gathering of devotion and called Mahakumbh a symbol of Sanatan Dharma’s grandeur and divinity.

CM Yogi affirmed his government’s commitment to making Sanatan Dharma and Mahakumbh events even more grand. He pledged to work with dedication and devotion to elevate their success to new heights.

Shankaracharya Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati praised the arrangements at Mahakumbh, calling it an excellent example of collaboration between the government and the people. He highlighted that Sanatan culture is the ideal culture of the world, and Mahakumbh stands as living proof of its greatness.

He also appreciated CM Yogi Adityanath for restoring the ancient name of Prayagraj, emphasising that each Kumbh plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s direction.

“Whether it is the construction of the Shri Ram Temple or the rise of a government dedicated to strengthening Sanatan Dharma, Kumbh has always guided the nation,” he said. He described Mahakumbh as a celebration of unity and a representation of Advaita (oneness).

On this occasion, Shri Shankarpur Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shri Krishnanand Tirth, Mahamandaleshwar Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj (Satuwa Baba), and many other revered saints were present.