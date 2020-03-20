Amid the panic over the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has put cities after cities under full or partial lockdowns, John Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource centre says that over 86,000 infected patients have been recovered to date.

In Hubei, China which is the original epicenter, 58,382 people have recovered so far; in Iran, 5,979 infected people have been recovered and in Italy, 4,440 people are now coronavirus-free.

Over 1,540 have been recovered in South Korea; 1,323 have been recovered in Guangdong China and 1,107 have been recovered in Spain.

In India, 20 people have been recovered so far while 13 have been declared coronavirus-free in neighbouring Pakistan, according to the current data.

In the US, 121 people have been recovered while in Germany, the number is 115 as of now. In the UK, 65 infected people have been recovered and sent home.

Currently, there are total 246,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally while the death toll has crossed 10,000.

Over 1,00,000 people across Europe have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, prompting European governments to unleash fresh measures.

In India, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 200 and four death have been reported so far.

Italy has become the worst coronavirus-hit country with its death toll overtaking that of China, where the disease was first reported late last year.