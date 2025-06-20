Over 500 Tri-Service veterans attend DGR Job Fair seeking second careers

The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Ministry of Defence (MoD), organised a Job Fair exclusively for Armed Forces Officers here on Friday.

Over 500 retired/retiring officers from the Tri-Services registered online through the DGR website to participate in the Job Fair. Of the 41 registered companies, 25 attended the event and offered over 100 job opportunities. The shortlisted officers will be interviewed, screened, and subsequently employed as mid- to senior-level managers, administrators, strategic planners, and project directors.

The event brought together officers seeking employment opportunities and the reputed national and multinational corporate entities on a common platform. While the veterans got a platform to demonstrate their technical and administrative skills acquired during their years in service, the corporates benefited by having exposure to the pool of experienced, disciplined, and skilled officers.

Secretary (ESW) Dr Niten Chandra, along with General Officer Commanding (Delhi) Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar and Director General (Resettlement), DGR, Maj Gen SBK Singh, addressed the gathering of Officers and Corporate representatives. Director General, SIDM, Ramesh K, Joint Secretary, DESW, Ajay Kumar, and Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, Brig DS Basera, were also present at the event.

The event received an overwhelming response from the Officers from Delhi-NCR and nearby regions. The Job Fair, an initiative by the DGR, aims to provide ex-servicemen with second career opportunities.