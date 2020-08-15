Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his Government is very much concerned about the health and hygiene of women in the country, specially the underprivileged women.

Addressing the Nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort Prime Minister said that Government is taking care of the health and hygiene of poor daughters and sisters and has made them available health-related products at an affordable price.

He said working in this direction more than 5 crore Sanitary Napkins have been distributed to underprivileged women from 6000 Jan Aushdhi Kendras at the minimum price of Rs.1 each.

Speaking about the announcement the Prime Minister, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that the achievement has been possible due the constant guidance and support of the Prime Minister. He also said that network of 6000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are geared to serve the people especially the underprivileged as reflected in the distribution of 5 crore sanitary pads at a mimum price Rs 1.

Gowda stressed that Govt will continue to provide access to essential and quality medicines at affordable price through PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras to fulfil prime Minister’s vision.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping and MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya also said that rapid strides in various sectors especially towards women empowerment and welfare of those from poor strata have been possible due the Prime Minister’s strong commitment to the cause.

Our Department of Pharmaceuticals have been working tirelessly to ensure availability of these sanitary pads and other medicines at affordable price through PM Jabaushadhi Kendras.

As a social drive Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushdhi Pariyojna -PMBJP Kendras across the country at a minimum price of Rs.1/-per pad. The market price of the similar Sanitary Napkins is around Rs. 3/- to Rs. 8/- per pad.

This step ensured ‘Swachhta, Swasthya and Suvidha’ for the underprivileged Women of India. This step has been taken by the Union Department of Pharmaceuticals to ensure the achievement of Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s vision of affordable and quality healthcare for all. These Sanitary Napkins are environmentally friendly, as these pads are made with Oxo-biodegradable material complying with ASTM D-6954 (biodegradability test) standards.

In many parts of the country especially in rural areas girls and women do not have access to sanitary products or they do not opt for them as most of these items available in the market are costly.As such getting these pads from Jana Aushadhi Kendras have come as a big relief to them.

Jana Aushadhi Kendras have also supplied 1.56 Crore pads to J&K and Ladakh region. NHM has been distributing these pads free of cost to young girls and women as a part of “Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram.