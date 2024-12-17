Over 5.46 cr children, 1.32 cr pregnant women vaccinated under Mission Indradhanush

More than 5.46 crore children and 1.32 crore pregnant women have been vaccinated in all phases of Mission Indradhanush conducted so far in the country.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Advertisement

Mission Indradhanush is a special catch-up vaccination campaign under the Universal Immunization Programme, conducted in areas of low immunization coverage to vaccinate left out and dropped out children and pregnant women.

Advertisement

Eleven types of vaccines, which are used in the Universal Immunization Programme, are provided in this programme. The mission has increased the vaccine coverage under the National Universal Immunization Programme.