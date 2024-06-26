Over 48 crore tourists visited UP last year: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s immense tourism potential, noting that last year, the state welcomed 48 crore tourists, with most visitors drawn to spiritual tourism.

“In 2023, Kashi alone saw over 10 crore tourists. Following the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, tourist numbers have increased manifold, with an average of 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh tourists to Ayodhya daily,” he stated.

Addressing the ‘Eco-Tourism Samvad’ in the Mercury Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the Chief Minister said: “UP has several sites that attract tourists like Naimisharanya near Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Shukteerth, Vindhyavasini Dham, Maa Pateshwari Dham, Maa Shakambhari Dham in Saharanpur, and Buddhist pilgrimage sites such as Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, and Sankisa. Additionally, there are numerous possibilities for spiritual tourism linked to Jain and Sufi traditions.”

The most significant evidence of this is seen in the fossils park in Sonbhadra, which dates back as far as the origin of living beings, with fossils around 1.5 crore years old, Yogi pointed out. There are many such sites, natural lakes, and ponds. Uttar Pradesh boasts 15,000 square kilometres of forest area, including forests from mythological times, Yogi further informed.

CM Yogi added, “The forests in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh (Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Balrampur, Pilibhit) are well-preserved, whereas across the border in Nepal, the forests have been depleted. Efforts are underway to further develop tiger reserves in Chuka, Dudhwa, Pilibhit, as well as in Chitrakoot and Amangarh in Bijnor.”

In addition to spiritual tourism, there are also possibilities for heritage and eco-tourism. The Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board has been established to bring these opportunities to the attention of the country and the world, to increase public interest, provide entertainment and educational experiences, and offer opportunities to connect with the past and history. Furthermore, it aims to raise awareness about future environmental warnings, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “The heat of June, 2024, will be remembered for a long time to come by the people of the country and the state. The temperature was rising very rapidly, leaving people in a state of helplessness and confusion. The tendency to exploit nature for personal gain has led to such conditions.”

CM Yogi Adityanath said that a night safari is being developed near Kukrail in Lucknow. Before that, the Kukrail River will be revived. Once a tributary of the Gomti River, originating from Pilibhit and merging with the Ganges in Varanasi, Kukrail was turned into a drain due to illegal constructions. Over the past four decades, encroachments have increased so much that it has become a challenge not only for the river but also for the environment.

“We fought the battle to restore Kukrail to a river to the Supreme Court, removing more than 8,000 unauthorized encroachments. Offenders were punished, and many were rehabilitated. While rivers and water sources were drying up during the summer, new sources of water were emerging in Kukrail, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized the Eco-Tourism Development Board’s efforts to conserve the environment, urging people to demonstrate responsible behaviour.

The Chief Minister said that when tourists visit, it creates employment opportunities for many people. In the field of eco-tourism, people have started various initiatives. Tourists are visiting areas such as Sohagi Barwa, Dudhwa, Chuka, and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Observing nature, visitors realize that everything here is real, with nothing artificial.

During a visit to the forest in Dudhwa, he noticed, “While the temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees, it was around 35 degrees in Dudhwa. This closeness to nature indicates that if we become aware of environmental issues, we will benefit in the future.”

The Chief Minister said that the government has initiated efforts to improve connectivity. In Lakhimpur, they are developing an old airstrip into an airport. Last time, a holiday train service was introduced in this region through the railway system. Efforts are being made to present this well. Local residents will be trained as guides and linked to the facilities being developed there, which will help promote eco-tourism.

“Tourism cannot only be a means of entertainment but also a step towards empowerment through economic prosperity. It can become a strong means of creating employment for many people. Alongside spiritual tourism, work has also been done for heritage tourism in UP. Efforts have begun to develop Bundelkhand’s forts and historical buildings as hotels or tourism development sites”, Yogi informed.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that different districts in Uttar Pradesh offer various opportunities. The government has established a new board for tourism development in the eco sector, which will enhance these new possibilities. Just as homestay arrangements are made in Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura-Vrindavan for spiritual tourism, similar initiatives can be taken in rural areas for eco-tourism. This will also create employment opportunities for the villagers.

“Programs like this have started in Kalinjar in Banda, Jalaun, and Basti. Similar opportunities can be developed in Pilibhit, Kheri, Bahraich, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, and several other districts where ecosystems already exist. The government can provide necessary facilities under connectivity and policy. By advancing eco-tourism opportunities in different areas and districts in collaboration with the board, we will be able to promote eco-tourism successfully, just like we have with spiritual tourism,” he added.