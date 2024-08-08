Over 45 lakh poor patients benefit from Ayushman cards in UP

Uttar Pradesh stands out as the leading state in the country with the highest number of Ayushman card holders, having issued over 5 crore Ayushman cards.

Under Chief Minister Yogi’s initiative, cardholders are receiving accessible treatment for serious illnesses. This care is being provided by specialist doctors at major corporate medical institutions.

Principal Secretary of Medical, Health, and Family Welfare, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, stated here on Thursday that, “Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, Ayushman cards are being issued on an urgent basis to extend the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to the underprivileged. As a result, there are now 5 crore 11 lakh 72 thousand 647 Ayushman cardholders in the state, receiving treatment at 5,669 hospitals.”

He further noted, “This network includes 2,948 government hospitals and 2,721 private hospitals. Additionally, cardholders are also receiving care at leading corporate hospitals in the state, such as Apollo, Medanta, Yashoda, Regency, and Tender Palm. To date, the scheme has expended Rs 7,040 crore for the treatment of 45,19,375 patients.”

The Principal Secretary highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has consistently been the top state in the country for issuing Ayushman cards over the past several years. Madhya Pradesh follows in second place with 4 crore 3 lakh cards issued, while Bihar ranks third with 3 crore 26 lakh cards.

Sangeeta Singh, CEO of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), highlighted that even the most severe conditions of Ayushman cardholders are being effectively treated. She reported that, so far, 6,98,831 patients have received tertiary care, with Rs 2,557 crore spent on their treatment, including Rs 684 crore for 66,513 heart patients.

She further mentioned that 1,79,141 patients from other states have benefited from the state’s advanced health services, with Rs 491 crore allocated for their treatment. Additionally, 3,05,264 residents of Uttar Pradesh who were living outside the state received treatment elsewhere, with Rs 821 crore spent on their care.