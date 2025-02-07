Over 40 crore devotees taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh so far

As many as 40 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati at Triveni Sangam as an overwhelming surge of devotees continues to arrive at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Sants, Kalpvasis, devotees, and householders, filled with deep faith and devotion, have taken the holy dip in massive numbers.

As of Friday morning, the total count of pilgrims bathing in the holy waters has surpassed 40 crore.

By 10 AM on February 7, an additional 42.80 lakh devotees had taken a dip in the holy waters, further increasing the total count. With 19 days remaining till the grand event culminates, it is expected that the number of bathers may exceed 50 crore, Mela officials here stated.

Even after the three Amrit Snans (Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami) in Prayagraj, the enthusiasm of devotees remains unwavering. Pilgrims from across India and different parts of the world continue to arrive in Prayagraj in large numbers each day, seeking spiritual merit through the sacred bath. After the last Amrit Snan festival of Basant Panchami, crores of devotees have visited Triveni Sangam.

An analysis of the total number of bathers reveals that Mauni Amavasya saw the highest turnout, with 8 crore devotees taking a holy dip. On Makar Sankranti, 3.5 crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan. Additionally, on February 1 and January 30, more than 2 crore pilgrims took the sacred dip each day. Paush Purnima witnessed 1.7 crore bathers, while Basant Panchami recorded 2.57 crore devotees immersing themselves in the holy waters.

Several political leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures have taken part in the sacred ritual. Among them are Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers. Other notable political figures include UP Governor Anandiben Patel, chief ministers of Rajasthan (Bhajan Lal), Haryana (Nayab Singh Saini), Manipur (N Biren Singh), Gujarat (Bhupendra Patel), and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Shripad Naik. Bhutan King and Nepalese MP also took a dip in the Sangam.

Opposition leaders and renowned personalities from various fields have also participated, including SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, UP Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, BJP lawmaker Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua.

Bollywood actors and sports personalities including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, Milind Soman, Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, cricketer Suresh Raina, international wrestler Khali, and choreographer Remo D’Souza have also been part of the Mahakumbh. Additionally, famous poet Kumar Vishwas, actress-turned-Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara Mamta Kulkarni, and actress Isha Gupta have taken the holy dip.

Other dignitaries who participated in the sacred bath include Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On February 10, President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to visit Prayagraj to participate in the sacred ritual at Triveni Sangam.