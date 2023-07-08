Over 3,600 Amarnath pilgrims stranded due to heavy rains

More than 3,600 pilgrims were stranded at various points on the two Amarnath pilgrimage routes in Kashmir as the foot-tracks have suffered landslides due to heavy rains since Thursday night.

As a result of the developments, the yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police and paramilitary forces are taking care of the stranded pilgrims who have been lodged in tents.

The Chinar Corps on Saturday tweeted, “Chinar Corps providing full assistance in terms of shelter, warm clothing, hot meals, heating arrangements and Medical aid to yatris stranded enroute due to the temporary suspension of Yatra2023 caused by heavy rains and inclement weather. Indian Army working in close coordination with @ShriSasb, @ndmaindia, @NDRFHQ, @JmuKmrPolice and all other agencies to provide timely assistance to pilgrims to ensure Safety”.

“It is assured that all Yatris are safe and in good Health and spirit”, the Chinar Corps added.

“Chinar Warriors are continuously providing assistance to pilgrims of #Yatra2023. Over 3600 pilgrims are utilising the tentage facility setup at different locations on both the routes. Indian Army & all agencies assure the pilgrims safe & secure #yatra”, another tweet said.

The yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday also because of heavy rains with a portion of the Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH-44) washed away near Ramban.

Road connectivity with the Kashmir valley has been snapped as the Mughal Road was also shut due to landslides.

The pilgrimage remained suspended from both routes, Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, as the Amarnath Cave area at 3888 metres and both routes were having heavy rains that triggered landslides.

The convoy of pilgrims scheduled to leave for Kashmir this morning from here was not allowed to proceed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at various points on the three highways.

The NH-44 is blocked at several places due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones caused by incessant rains, said Ramban’s senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma.

The highway between the recently constructed tunnels, T3 and T5, that bypasses Panthyal tunnel has been washed off. Men of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were unable to undertake the restoration work because of heavy rain.

The Srinagar–Ladakh highway, which also leads to the Baltal route of the Amarnath cave shrine, is shut due to landslides at two places.

The situation was worst between T3 and T5 where a small portion of road was washed away in the morning, but the remaining portion of the road caved in later during the day.

Mudslides and shooting stones were also reported at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh near Ramban on NH-44.

The old alignment of NH-44 at Panthyal was made motorable to let the stranded vehicles move.

Mountain Rescue Teams of CRPF and J&K Police on Friday rescued atleast six persons on the Baltal route.

The weather department has predicted heavy rain across J&K between 7 to 9 July.

Banihal in the Ramban district received the heaviest rainfall of 103.8 mm this morning.

Rainfall recorded so far at the cave shrine area was 45 mm. The places on the Pahalgam route were witnessing heavy rain. Chandanwawi 44.5 mm, Panchtarni 50.5 mm and Sheshnaag 52.5 mm. Baltal received 48 mm of rain.

Qazigund, which is the gateway to the Kashmir valley from Jammu has received 94 mm of rain, while the border area of Poonch in Jammu got 82 mm rain.