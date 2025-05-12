Over 350 illegal religious structures removed along Indo-Nepal border

In a major enforcement drive on the Indo-Nepal border, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken strong action against illegal religious structures built on government and private land in districts bordering Nepal.

More than 350 unauthorized religious sites, including madrasas, mosques, mazars, and Eidgahs, have been identified and subjected to sealing or demolition in recent days.

Advertisement

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s clear directive that no religious encroachment will be tolerated, the administration in districts such as Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj has launched a sweeping campaign. Authorities have systematically identified illegal structures and taken strict action, continuing operations even on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to an official report here on Monday,on May 10 and 11, around 104 madrasas, 1 mosque, 5 mazars, and 2 Eidgahs built illegally on public and private land were identified in Shravasti. All were issued notices and sealed. According to the District Magistrate, one illegal madrasa on public land was demolished, and two unrecognized madrasas on private land were sealed. The local Land Management Committee has started procedures to remove other encroachments per the law.

In Bahraich, officials identified 13 madrasas, 8 mosques, 2 mazars, and 1 Eidgah illegally constructed on government land. After issuing notices, 5 were sealed and 11 were demolished, including 8 madrasas, 2 mosques, and 1 mazar. Additionally, 171 illegal encroachments on government land within a 0–10 km radius from the Indo-Nepal border have already been removed.

In Siddharthnagar, authorities identified 4 mosques and 18 madrasas on Saturday, and 1 more madrasa on Sunday, for illegal construction. Notices were issued to 20 of these structures. Five madrasas were sealed, and nine were demolished. In total, action was taken against 23 illegal structures in the district.

In Maharajganj’s Nautanwa tehsil, village Parsamalik, an unrecognized madrasa operating on Maktab land was shut down based on a report submitted by the District Minority Welfare Officer. The building’s keys were handed over to the local police station in-charge. So far, 29 madrasas and 5 mazaars constructed through encroachment on public and private land have been demolished in the district.

On Saturday and Sunday, in Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 mosques, 1 bazaar, and 1 Eidgah on public land, along with 8 madrasas on private land, were found to be illegally constructed. Of the 13 structures identified, 1 was served a notice, 9 were sealed, and 3 have been demolished so far.

District authorities in Pilibhit have identified an illegal mosque built on public land in Bharatpur village, covering an area of 0.0310 hectares. According to the District Magistrate, a notice has been issued to the parties involved, seeking a response within 15 days. Action against the illegal construction will be taken after the notice period ends.

On Sunday, an under-construction madrasa on public land in Virpur Semra village, Tulsipur tehsil, was demolished in Balrampur. So far, 30 madrasas, 10 bazaars, and one Eidgah have been demolished in the district. Ten of them were built illegally on public land, while 20 were constructed without authorization on private land.