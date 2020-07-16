India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,68,876 on Thursday which includes 3,31,146 active cases and 6,12,814 recovered cases according to data released by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 24,915.

The positivity rate which shows the percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus has surged to 10 percent as compared to Wednesday’s 9.19 percent.

Around 1.27 crore samples have been tested so far. The highest number of samples, 3,26,826, were tested on Wednesday, the government said.

The five states that recorded the highest number of new patients in the last 24 hours are Maharashtra (7,975), Tamil Nadu (4,496), Karnataka: (3,176), Andhra Pradesh (2,432) and Uttar Pradesh (1,659).

Globally 13,516,656 people have been infected with the virus while 5,83,450 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.