India’s coronavirus tally reached 6,73,165 on Sunday which includes 2,44,814 active cases and 4,09,082 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 19,268 according to data released by the ministry of health.

A record high of 24,850 new cases were reported in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday.

As Delhi’s COVID-19 tally reached 97,200 on Sunday, the national capital’s recovery rate has risen significantly crossing 70 per cent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The national recovery rate is 60.81 percent. “Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today.

Globally 11,240,943 people have been infected with the virus while 5,30,137 people have died due to it.