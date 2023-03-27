Over 2000 criminals rounded up in Rajasthan Police crackdown

The Rajasthan Police, in a major crackdown on Sunday, rounded up 2,051 criminals in Jaipur and Kota ranges and Churu district.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that nearly 8,000 police personnel were part of the operation carried out under the supervision of Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N. “A special campaign was conducted by the Rajasthan Police on Sunday on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” an official statement said.

Mishra further said that Jaipur and Kota Range IGs monitored the operations from the control room while the district SPs were in the field.

Additional Director General of Police Crime Dinesh MN said that Kota police arrested 224 miscreants during raids in 112 hideouts of criminals in the city range.

“Kota rural police raided 121 criminals at 160 places, Bundi police raided 281 miscreants from 234 places, Baran police raided 129 miscreants from 221 places and Jhalawar police raided 226 miscreants at 270 places. A total of 984 accused were rounded up in Kota city,” he added.

Four pistols and four live cartridges, narcotics substances including 2 gm smack also recovered.

“In compliance with the direction of the state police headquarter, Kota range police carried out a special campaign in the early hours of Sunday across Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts,” Kota police range IG Prasan Kumar Khamesra said at a press conference.

Similarly, in the Jaipur range, 988 criminals were rounded up in Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bhiwadi and Dausa. Four country-made revolvers, two pistols and as many live cartridges and three knives were recovered.

A total of 45 cases under various sections including those dealing with the Arms Act, NDPS Act, and Excise Act were lodged against them, the official said, adding such crackdowns will continue in the future.

Similar police action was also taken in the Churu district which is part of the Bikaner range.