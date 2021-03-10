More than 2.43 cr (2,43,67,906) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the States and UTs, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 71,30,098 HCWs (1st dose), 38,90,257HCWs (2nd dose), 69,36,480 FLWs (1st dose) and 4,73,422 FLWs (2nd Dose), 8,33,526 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 51,04,123 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years (1st Dose).

As on Day-53 of the vaccination drive (9th March, 2021), more than 13.5 Lakh (13,59,173) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 10,60,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,351 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,98,229 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reporting high daily new COVID cases. 17,921 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours.

83.76% of the new cases are from the above mentioned six States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 9,927. It is followed by Kerala with 2,316 while Punjab reported 1,027 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,598) today.

The COVID samples being tested every day have followed a continuous upward trajectory. The total tests conducted in India has crossed 22 crores (22,34,79,877).

The daily positivity rate currently stands at 2.43%.

133 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 77.44% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Punjab follows with 20 daily deaths. Kerala has reported 16 deaths.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, D&D & D&N, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.