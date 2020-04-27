Over 1,500 workers stuck in Haryana due to the coronavirus lockdown were brought to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

They were brought in 62 buses to the UP border from where they were taken to their destinations, an official said, adding that they were provided with food packets.

He said a report about a suspected coronavirus patient, who was proceeding to Fatehpur from Karnal, has been sought from Haryana. He has been hospitalised and his two associates quarantined.

Meanwhile, amid rising concern for the lakhs of migrant workers and daily wage labourers left stranded, many without jobs, money, food or shelter the Supreme Court will hear a petition on Monday asking it to direct the Centre and states to allow migrant workers stuck amid the lockdown to return home if they test negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The petition comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a “total lockdown” last month to break the coronavirus chain of transmission.