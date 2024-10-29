Logo

# India

Over 150 injured, 8 critical as firecrackers stored for temple festival explode in Kerala’s Nileswaram

Over 150 people, including women and children were injured when firecrackers stored for a Theyyam festival exploded at Anjuanbalam Veerakavu temple in Kerala’s Kasargod district last night midnight.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | October 29, 2024 11:39 am

Representative Image (IANS)

Over 150 people, including women and children were injured when firecrackers stored for a Theyyam festival exploded at Anjuanbalam Veerakavu temple in Kerala’s Kasargod district last night midnight.

At least 100 people have been admitted to various hospitals in Kasargod, Mangaluru and Kannur — eight of them in critical condition, suffering from more than 80 per cent burn injuries. Most of the injured suffered burns in their faces and hands.

It is suspected that the accident occurred on Monday midnight at Nileswaram when the fireworks storage facility near the temple caught fire. Eyewitnesses said a misfired cracker struck the sheet-paved firecracker storage facility, causing a huge explosion. A large number of people were assembled near the facility to see the ‘Chamundi Theyyam’ being staged there at the time.

Police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter.The police have taken into custody the Temple committee president and secretary.

