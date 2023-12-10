Over 13 crore devotees visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in two years

The Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to provide hassle-free access to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham with improved amenities have resulted in a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Kashi in the recent years.

Since the inauguration of the renovated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple by Prime Minister and Member of Parliament from Kashi Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021, approximately 13 crore devotees, including around 16,000 foreign devotees, have visited Kashi.

Sunil Verma, chief executive officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Special Area Development Authority, revealed here on Sunday that since the consecration of the temple on December 13, 2021 till December 6, 2023, more than 15,930 foreign devotees booked for seamless darshan of Vishwanath Temple.

Advertisement

He said compared to 2022, the bookings this year have nearly doubled, showcasing a significant increase in interest and participation.

From its inauguration on December 13, 2021, to December 6, 2023, a record number of over 12 crore 92 lakh 24 thousand people have visited Kashi. The result of the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, religious tourism in Kashi is touching new dimensions day by day.