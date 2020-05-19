With 4,970 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections due to the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 1 lakh-mark in India to reach 101,139 from 96,169 on Monday. The death toll rose to 3,163 on Tuesday. However, 39,173 people have been treated and discharged across the country according to Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state as it reported 2,033 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total count to 35,058. It also recorded 51 deaths, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,249.

The development comes a day after central guidelines for lockdown 4.0 lifted restrictions on employees coming to office and restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis and inter-state buses in various parts of the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University over 4.7 million people have been infected, while over 3.15 lakh casualties have been reported globally

Meanwhile, amidst the coronvirus scare, cyclone Amphan which is likely to land at at Odisha or West Bengal coast upgraded to a super cyclonic storm on Monday, only the second to form in the Bay of Bengal in two decades, moving at a speed of 14 kmph. The storm is expected to make landfall along Digha in West Bengal by the Wednesday evening.

At least 25 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. An additional 24 teams are also on standby in different parts of the country. Apart from the NDRF, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services are in action too.