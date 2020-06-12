The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought home over 1.20 lakh residents of the union territory who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

“J&K administration has evacuated about 1,20,868 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date,” an official spokesman said, reported PTI.

The union territory has received 50 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur stations with about 39,413 stranded passengers from other parts of the country so far, while about 81,455 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

“Therefore, a total of about 1,20,868 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 50 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the virus,” according to a statement.

According to ministry of health, the Union Territory has reported 4,574 cases of coronavirus. The death toll due to the virus has reached 52 till Friday.