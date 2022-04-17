Outrage in social media as shopkeeper plays Pakistan Zindabad song in UP’s Bareilly

A shopkeeper playing the “Pakistan Zindabad” song at his shop in UP’s Bareilly district sparked outrage on social media in Singhai Kalan village under Bhuta on April 15 after the video surfaced online, local BJP leaders Himanshu Patel and Ashish Patel complained to the police. Police registered an FIR against two accused persons. Being a secular country these actions are intolerant. Reports say that when the shopkeeper was asked to stop playing it, he had increased the volume. This is not the first time anti-national slogans were played or raised in Bareilly.

Earlier, a related incident was reported from Rithora under the Hafizganj police station area. People are now doubting the action of the police in such incidents. People are worried about anti-national activities can disturb the social harmony of the country.

